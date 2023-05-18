Commerce Bank Has $62.50 Million Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Commerce Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 891,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,549 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $62,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,106,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,840,000 after buying an additional 935,841 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,652,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,732,000 after buying an additional 692,420 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,177,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,264,000 after buying an additional 522,221 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,974,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,171,000 after buying an additional 461,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,966,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,596,000 after buying an additional 70,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $1,087,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,195.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $1,087,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,195.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XEL traded down $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $65.62. 826,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,742,052. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.57. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.89 and a 52-week high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.40%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Further Reading

