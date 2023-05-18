Commerce Bank Has $67.09 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 483,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,823 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned 0.58% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $67,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWN traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $133.33. 1,222,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,768. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.21 and a 12 month high of $160.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.86 and a 200 day moving average of $141.84. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

