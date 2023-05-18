Commerce Bank Has $94.74 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 573,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $94,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 993.8% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on TXN shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $168.33. 1,748,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,051,977. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.24. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $152.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

