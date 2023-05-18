Commerce Bank Sells 17,588 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Commerce Bank reduced its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 818,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,588 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned 0.14% of Emerson Electric worth $78,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 115.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,279 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,750,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,107,000 after buying an additional 752,677 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 138.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,229,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,046,000 after buying an additional 713,000 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,825,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,082,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,033,135,000 after buying an additional 608,736 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.88.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.71. The stock had a trading volume of 969,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,543,844. The firm has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $99.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.76 and its 200 day moving average is $88.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

