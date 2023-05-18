Commerce Bank Sells 56,706 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Commerce Bank reduced its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 469,796 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 56,706 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources accounts for about 0.9% of Commerce Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Commerce Bank owned 0.19% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $107,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,950 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $19,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 296.3% in the third quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,395 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 8,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $221.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.55.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 1.0 %

PXD stock traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $201.84. 790,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,441,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $288.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $208.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.93.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.62 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $3.34 dividend. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.60%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

