Commerce Bank Sells 8,918 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 974,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,918 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.4% of Commerce Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Commerce Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $176,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other PepsiCo news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.7 %

PEP traded down $1.33 on Thursday, reaching $190.73. 1,332,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,374,038. The company has a market cap of $262.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $154.86 and a one year high of $196.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.32.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on PEP. Citigroup began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Articles

