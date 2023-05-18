Commerce Bank Sells 9,258 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,258 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned about 0.06% of Illinois Tool Works worth $38,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 16,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 14,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ITW. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.21.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 1.7 %

Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $3.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $225.40. The stock had a trading volume of 433,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,579. The stock has a market cap of $68.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $253.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.53.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.40%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.