Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.48

Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €9.48 ($10.30) and traded as high as €10.16 ($11.04). Commerzbank shares last traded at €10.10 ($10.97), with a volume of 3,941,229 shares traded.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CBK. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.10 ($15.33) price objective on Commerzbank in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($16.30) price objective on Commerzbank in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Warburg Research set a €11.60 ($12.61) target price on Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays set a €11.00 ($11.96) target price on Commerzbank in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €15.60 ($16.96) target price on Commerzbank in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of €9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of €9.48. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.35.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

