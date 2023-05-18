Comparing ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) & Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) and ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Essex Property Trust and ACRES Commercial Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essex Property Trust 29.84% 8.29% 3.92% ACRES Commercial Realty 12.87% 7.40% 1.39%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Essex Property Trust and ACRES Commercial Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Essex Property Trust 5 9 8 0 2.14 ACRES Commercial Realty 0 0 2 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus price target of $246.32, indicating a potential upside of 16.76%. ACRES Commercial Realty has a consensus price target of $13.75, indicating a potential upside of 58.41%. Given ACRES Commercial Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ACRES Commercial Realty is more favorable than Essex Property Trust.

This table compares Essex Property Trust and ACRES Commercial Realty’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Essex Property Trust $1.61 billion 8.43 $408.32 million $7.54 27.98 ACRES Commercial Realty $75.17 million 0.99 $10.62 million ($0.99) -8.77

Essex Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than ACRES Commercial Realty. ACRES Commercial Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Essex Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Essex Property Trust has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACRES Commercial Realty has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.8% of Essex Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.6% of ACRES Commercial Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Essex Property Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of ACRES Commercial Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Essex Property Trust beats ACRES Commercial Realty on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

About ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans, and commercial real estate related debt investments. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

