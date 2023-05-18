Comparing Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) and Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) and Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Dynatrace has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adobe has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dynatrace and Adobe’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynatrace $929.45 million 14.64 $52.45 million $0.10 470.70 Adobe $17.61 billion 9.29 $4.76 billion $10.15 35.14

Analyst Ratings

Adobe has higher revenue and earnings than Dynatrace. Adobe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dynatrace, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Dynatrace and Adobe, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynatrace 0 6 14 0 2.70 Adobe 0 16 11 0 2.41

Dynatrace presently has a consensus price target of $47.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.15%. Adobe has a consensus price target of $388.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.80%. Given Adobe’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Adobe is more favorable than Dynatrace.

Profitability

This table compares Dynatrace and Adobe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynatrace 2.61% 8.61% 4.84% Adobe 26.32% 36.53% 19.35%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.2% of Dynatrace shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.4% of Adobe shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Dynatrace shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Adobe shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Adobe beats Dynatrace on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dynatrace

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc. engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users. It specializes in cloud ecosystem integration, incident and alert management integration, DevOps CI/CD integration, user experience and business intelligence insights. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc. engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat. The Digital Experience segment provides solutions, including analytics, social marketing, targeting, media optimization, digital experience management, and cross-channel campaign management, as well as premium video delivery and monetization. The Publishing and Advertising segment includes legacy products and services for eLearning solutions, technical document publishing, web application development, and high-end printing. The company was founded by Charles M. Geschke and John E. Warnock in December 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

