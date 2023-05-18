Comparing GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) and Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP)

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) and Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GeoPark and Kimbell Royalty Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GeoPark $1.05 billion 0.55 $224.43 million $3.71 2.72 Kimbell Royalty Partners $248.06 million 5.04 $111.97 million $1.98 7.84

GeoPark has higher revenue and earnings than Kimbell Royalty Partners. GeoPark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kimbell Royalty Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

GeoPark pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Kimbell Royalty Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. GeoPark pays out 14.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kimbell Royalty Partners pays out 70.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. GeoPark has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for GeoPark and Kimbell Royalty Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeoPark 0 1 1 0 2.50 Kimbell Royalty Partners 0 1 2 1 3.00

GeoPark presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 88.12%. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.22%. Given GeoPark’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GeoPark is more favorable than Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Profitability

This table compares GeoPark and Kimbell Royalty Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeoPark 22.35% 265.35% 24.06% Kimbell Royalty Partners 47.42% 29.56% 14.10%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.7% of GeoPark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.5% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

GeoPark has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kimbell Royalty Partners has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GeoPark beats Kimbell Royalty Partners on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded by Robert Ravnaas, R. Davis Ravnaas, Brett G. Taylor on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

