CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Given Buy Rating at B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for CompoSecure’s FY2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Compass Point started coverage on CompoSecure in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.25.

Shares of CMPO traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $7.28. 96,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,886. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.14. CompoSecure has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $7.94. The stock has a market cap of $570.68 million, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.85.

CompoSecure ( NASDAQ:CMPO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). CompoSecure had a net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $93.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.37 million. Analysts forecast that CompoSecure will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMPO. Bleichroeder LP increased its position in shares of CompoSecure by 23.9% in the third quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 2,933,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,696,000 after acquiring an additional 566,355 shares during the period. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in CompoSecure during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,832,000. Tikvah Management LLC increased its holdings in CompoSecure by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 1,039,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 135,421 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in CompoSecure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,182,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in CompoSecure by 972.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 595,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after buying an additional 540,146 shares during the period. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

