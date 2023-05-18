Compound (COMP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $11.75 Million

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 18th. Compound has a total market cap of $266.11 million and $11.75 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. One Compound token can now be purchased for approximately $35.68 or 0.00133264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00063962 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00039523 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00028300 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003762 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000505 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1,467.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,459,080 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,458,500.71891995 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 36.06027075 USD and is up 1.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 347 active market(s) with $11,362,248.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.