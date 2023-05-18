Compound (COMP) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last Week

Compound (COMP) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 18th. Compound has a market capitalization of $266.88 million and $11.80 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can now be bought for about $35.78 or 0.00131178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Compound has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00063156 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00040343 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00027772 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003689 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000505 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000115 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 3,020.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003667 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Compound

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,459,059 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,458,500.71891995 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 36.06027075 USD and is up 1.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 347 active market(s) with $11,362,248.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

