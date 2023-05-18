Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conduent (NYSE:CNDT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.
