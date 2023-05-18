Consumers Bancorp, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.17 (OTCMKTS:CBKM)

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.

Consumers Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of CBKM opened at $16.36 on Thursday. Consumers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.65.

Consumers Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consumers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Consumers National Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking, which accounts for all of its revenues, operating income, and assets. It offers business services and personal services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Minerva, OH.

