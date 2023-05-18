Consumers Bancorp, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.17 (OTCMKTS:CBKM)

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.
Consumers Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of CBKM opened at $16.36 on Thursday. Consumers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.65.
Consumers Bancorp Company Profile
