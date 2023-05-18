ContourGlobal (LON:GLO) Trading 0.2% Higher

ContourGlobal plc (LON:GLO – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 251.50 ($3.15) and last traded at GBX 251 ($3.14). 2,026,764 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 184% from the average session volume of 714,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 250.50 ($3.14).

ContourGlobal Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 645.93. The stock has a market cap of £1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,091.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 251 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 251.36.

About ContourGlobal

(Get Rating)

ContourGlobal plc acquires, develops, and operates wholesale power generation businesses. The company generates 1,808 MW of renewable electricity from hydro, solar, wind, and biogas; and 2,509 MW of thermal electricity from gas, coal, and oil. It operates a portfolio of 138 thermal and renewable power plants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ContourGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContourGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.