Contrasting Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) & Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Rating) and Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Upbound Group and Katapult’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upbound Group 1.56% 38.35% 8.00% Katapult -19.93% -288.92% -32.38%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Upbound Group and Katapult’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upbound Group $4.25 billion 0.42 $12.36 million $1.12 28.66 Katapult $207.90 million 0.29 -$37.87 million ($0.42) -1.46

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Upbound Group has higher revenue and earnings than Katapult. Katapult is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Upbound Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

86.1% of Upbound Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.0% of Katapult shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Upbound Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 48.9% of Katapult shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Upbound Group and Katapult, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upbound Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Katapult 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Upbound Group has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Katapult has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

Upbound Group beats Katapult on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Upbound Group

Upbound Group, Inc. engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico. The Preferred Lease segment offers an on-site rent-to-own option at a third-party retailer’s location. The Mexico segment consists of its company-owned rent-to-own stores in Mexico. The Franchising segment sells rental merchandise to its franchisees. The company was founded by Mark E. Speese on September 16, 1986 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

About Katapult

Katapult Holdings, Inc., an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce merchants. The company was formerly known as Cognical Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Katapult Holdings, Inc. in February 2020. The company is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

