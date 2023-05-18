Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Purchased by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden increased its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 112.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 383,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,070 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Copart were worth $23,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Copart by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,909,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,334,097,000 after purchasing an additional 11,063,518 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Copart by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,192,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,454 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Copart by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,232,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,779 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Copart by 63,632.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,558,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Copart by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,641,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $5.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,140,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,793. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.10 and a 52 week high of $87.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.29.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. Copart had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Copart’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

