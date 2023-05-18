Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) Declares Dividend of $0.47

Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share on Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.
Corbion Stock Performance
Shares of CSNVY stock opened at $32.60 on Thursday. Corbion has a twelve month low of $25.81 and a twelve month high of $40.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.57.
About Corbion
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Corbion (CSNVY)
- Berry Global, The Backbone Of Consumer Packaging You Should Own
- Copart Auctions, A Little Outlet For America’s Car Problems
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals Hits Record High on Strong Q1 Earnings
- ServiceNow Serves Up A Reversal, Now!
- Analysts Say These 2 Mid-Cap Biotechs Have 2x Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Corbion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.