Corby Spirit and Wine (TSE:CSW.A) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.01

Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd (TSE:CSW.A – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.01 and traded as low as C$15.15. Corby Spirit and Wine shares last traded at C$15.28, with a volume of 5,701 shares traded.

Corby Spirit and Wine Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$368.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.00.

Get Corby Spirit and Wine alerts:

Corby Spirit and Wine Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. Corby Spirit and Wine’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Corby Spirit and Wine Company Profile

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes spirits and imported wines. Its portfolio of brands include J.P. Wiser's Canadian whiskies, Lamb's rum, Polar Ice vodka, Ungava Spirits, Foreign Affair, and McGuinness liqueurs; and international brands comprise ABSOLUT vodka, Chivas Regal, The Glenlivet and Ballantine's Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Beefeater gin, Malibu rum, Kahlúa liqueur, and Mumm Champagne, as well as Jacob's Creek, Stoneleigh, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, and Wyndham Estate wines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corby Spirit and Wine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corby Spirit and Wine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.