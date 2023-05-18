Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $27.72

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.72 and last traded at $27.56, with a volume of 367804 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Core & Main from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Core & Main from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Core & Main from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Core & Main from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Core & Main from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

Core & Main Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Core & Main

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Core & Main had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Core & Main news, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $331,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,006.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $811,200.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 14,679 shares in the company, valued at $396,920.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $331,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $92,006.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,775,171 shares of company stock valued at $328,449,179 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Core & Main

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 175.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 123,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 78,845 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the first quarter worth $999,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 7.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,277,000 after purchasing an additional 83,990 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 105.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 206,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 106,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 2.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,092,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,336,000 after purchasing an additional 58,775 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

