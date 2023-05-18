Cormark Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Rating) – Cormark lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Orla Mining in a report issued on Monday, May 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Orla Mining’s FY2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Shares of TSE OLA opened at C$6.09 on Thursday. Orla Mining has a 1 year low of C$3.00 and a 1 year high of C$6.90. The stock has a market cap of C$1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$6.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.53, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Orla Mining ( TSE:OLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.05. Orla Mining had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of C$77.12 million during the quarter.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

