Cormark Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Rating) – Cormark lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Orla Mining in a report issued on Monday, May 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Orla Mining’s FY2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS.
Orla Mining Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of TSE OLA opened at C$6.09 on Thursday. Orla Mining has a 1 year low of C$3.00 and a 1 year high of C$6.90. The stock has a market cap of C$1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$6.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.53, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.22.
Orla Mining Company Profile
Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.
