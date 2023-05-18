Cosmos Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.06 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.69 or 0.00039834 BTC on exchanges. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $3.06 billion and $92.61 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00054590 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00019588 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006166 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003478 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001059 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

