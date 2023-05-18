Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Financial Management Network Inc.

Financial Management Network Inc. reduced its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,936 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.0% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $47,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COST stock traded up $2.60 on Thursday, reaching $497.60. 663,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,845,677. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $493.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $492.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $564.75. The stock has a market cap of $220.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.98%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet raised Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Northcoast Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $549.52.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,252,162. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,168 shares of company stock worth $2,031,341. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

