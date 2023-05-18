Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CTRA. Raymond James downgraded Coterra Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Stephens started coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Coterra Energy from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.19.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Price Performance

CTRA stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.98. 2,927,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,412,167. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.39. Coterra Energy has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $36.55. The company has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 45.19%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Coterra Energy will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coterra Energy news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $501,858.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,484.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coterra Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTRA. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.