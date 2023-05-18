Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target Raised to $31.00

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho cut their price target on Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Coterra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.19.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $24.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.39. Coterra Energy has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $36.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 45.19%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $501,858.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 77,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,865,484.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $2,472,575,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Coterra Energy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,485,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,712 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,493,855,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,494,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 303.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,258,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,448,000 after acquiring an additional 11,477,201 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

See Also

