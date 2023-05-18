Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Shares Gap Down to $136.51

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $136.51, but opened at $129.49. Credicorp shares last traded at $128.38, with a volume of 10,765 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Credicorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Credicorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.00.
Credicorp Stock Down 5.3 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.93.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Credicorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,340,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 20.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 40.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Credicorp
Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.
