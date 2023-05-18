Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Shares Gap Down to $136.51

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $136.51, but opened at $129.49. Credicorp shares last traded at $128.38, with a volume of 10,765 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Credicorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Credicorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.00.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Credicorp Stock Down 5.3 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.93.

Credicorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $6.7385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $3.94. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Credicorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,340,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 20.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 40.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Credicorp

(Get Rating)

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.