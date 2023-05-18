Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Price Performance

CRESY stock opened at $6.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $369.11 million, a P/E ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a 52-week low of $4.18 and a 52-week high of $7.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 879.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Company Profile

Cresud SA engages in the production of basic agricultural commodities. It operates through the Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment comprises of land transformation and sales; agricultural production, other segments such as slaughtering and processing in the meat refrigeration plant, and brokerage activities, and corporate expenses related to agricultural business.

