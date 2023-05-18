Critical Comparison: Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) vs. Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC)

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) and Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.3% of Codiak BioSciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of Century Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Codiak BioSciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Century Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Codiak BioSciences alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Codiak BioSciences and Century Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codiak BioSciences -51.13% -109.51% -34.44% Century Therapeutics -2,127.33% -39.33% -25.10%

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Codiak BioSciences has a beta of 3.71, meaning that its share price is 271% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Century Therapeutics has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Codiak BioSciences and Century Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Codiak BioSciences 0 1 0 0 2.00 Century Therapeutics 0 0 9 0 3.00

Codiak BioSciences currently has a consensus target price of $4.20, suggesting a potential upside of 25,627.41%. Century Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 512.90%. Given Codiak BioSciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Codiak BioSciences is more favorable than Century Therapeutics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Codiak BioSciences and Century Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codiak BioSciences $33.57 million 0.02 -$37.16 million ($0.69) -0.02 Century Therapeutics $5.86 million 31.51 -$130.93 million ($2.15) -1.44

Codiak BioSciences has higher revenue and earnings than Century Therapeutics. Century Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Codiak BioSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Codiak BioSciences beats Century Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Codiak BioSciences

(Get Rating)

Codiak BioSciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12 exosome therapeutic candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors. The company is also developing exoASO-STAT6, an antisense oligonucleotide targeting the STAT6 transcription factor; and exoVACC, a modular platform for constructing precision vaccines. It has a collaboration agreement with the Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited, Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., Kayla Therapeutics S.A.S., Washington University, Ragon Institute of MGH, MIT, and Harvard. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Century Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Century Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma. It is also developing CNTY-103, a CAR-iNK candidate targeting CD133 + EGFR for recurrent glioblastoma; CNTY-102, a CAR-iT targeting CD19 + CD79b for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma and other B-cell malignancies; CNTY-104, a CAR-iT or CAR-iNK multi-specific candidate for acute myeloid leukemia; and CNTY-106, a CAR-iNK or CAR-iT multi-specific candidate for multiple myeloma. Century Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Codiak BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codiak BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.