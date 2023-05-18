CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CSI Compressco Trading Down 4.3 %

CSI Compressco stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. CSI Compressco has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.19 million, a P/E ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 0.94.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $93.97 million during the quarter.

CSI Compressco Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSI Compressco

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, April 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.77%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 105.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,829,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555,555 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco during the first quarter worth about $3,458,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco during the fourth quarter worth about $2,150,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 17,665.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 182,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 181,773 shares during the period. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP engages in the provision of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Latin America, Canada, and Other. The firm offers compression services, digitally enhanced compression, and parts and services.

