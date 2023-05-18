CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200,159 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in CSX were worth $13,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX opened at $31.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.93.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. CSX’s payout ratio is 21.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, April 21st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

