CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

CTIC has been the topic of several other reports. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of CTI BioPharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered CTI BioPharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised CTI BioPharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of CTI BioPharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.29.

CTI BioPharma Price Performance

Shares of CTIC stock remained flat at $8.93 during trading on Monday. 1,232,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,718,567. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.41. CTI BioPharma has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $8.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CTI BioPharma will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the third quarter worth about $4,279,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,485,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 43.7% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 49.8% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 24,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

