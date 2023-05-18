CWS Financial Advisors LLC Buys 315 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Chubb by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,282,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,755,000 after buying an additional 338,463 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Chubb by 3.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,741,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,001,000 after buying an additional 103,984 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,126,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,856,000 after buying an additional 64,887 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Chubb by 3.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,000,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,845,000 after buying an additional 68,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 33.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,176,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,910,000 after purchasing an additional 293,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.54.

Chubb Stock Up 0.1 %

CB stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $199.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,065. The company has a market cap of $82.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $231.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $196.66 and its 200-day moving average is $209.23.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.65%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

