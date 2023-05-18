CWS Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.17 Million Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the quarter. Paychex comprises about 0.5% of CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 0.9% in the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in Paychex by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 15,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Paychex by 2.9% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 6.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 1.1% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $119.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.79.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $107.47. 310,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,832,362. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.88 and its 200-day moving average is $114.28. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.78 and a 12-month high of $139.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.78%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

