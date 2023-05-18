CWS Financial Advisors LLC Has $500,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,961 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $1.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $205.13. 2,015,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,933,256. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.89 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $221.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $204.86 and its 200-day moving average is $197.50.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.75) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

