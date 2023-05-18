CWS Financial Advisors LLC Has $579,000 Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 729.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FNF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE FNF traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.72. 206,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,504,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.84 and a 52 week high of $45.51. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.12.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.42). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 73.47%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

