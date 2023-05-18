CWS Financial Advisors LLC Invests $936,000 in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.3% during the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 5,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management grew its stake in 3M by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 6,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in 3M by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Down 1.7 %

MMM stock traded down $1.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.44. 1,039,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,382,681. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 52-week low of $98.00 and a 52-week high of $152.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.69.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.