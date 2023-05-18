CWS Financial Advisors LLC Sells 19,774 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 67.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,774 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 0.6% of CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $155.43. 383,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,929. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.72. The company has a market cap of $65.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $160.99.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

