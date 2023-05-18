CWS Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.9% of CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PG traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $151.99. 2,814,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,391,839. The firm has a market cap of $358.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.48. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $158.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.51%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,484.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,484.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,424 shares of company stock worth $15,416,750 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

