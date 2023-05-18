CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $51,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $9.20 on Thursday. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $11.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.14. The stock has a market cap of $897.09 million, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 0.27.
CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. William Blair assumed coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CymaBay Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.
CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical needs. Its products pipeline includes Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.
