CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $51,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $9.20 on Thursday. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $11.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.14. The stock has a market cap of $897.09 million, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 0.27.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 506.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. William Blair assumed coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CymaBay Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical needs. Its products pipeline includes Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

