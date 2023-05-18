DA Davidson Raises Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Price Target to $5.00

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at DA Davidson from $1.50 to $5.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.14% from the stock’s current price.

ZEV has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Lightning eMotors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Lightning eMotors from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Get Lightning eMotors alerts:

Lightning eMotors Price Performance

NYSE:ZEV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.70. 108,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,558. The company has a current ratio of 7.68, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.64 and its 200-day moving average is $11.21. The firm has a market cap of $20.91 million, a PE ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.67. Lightning eMotors has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $86.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lightning eMotors

Lightning eMotors ( NYSE:ZEV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 million. Lightning eMotors had a net margin of 62.14% and a negative return on equity of 197.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lightning eMotors will post -14.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lightning eMotors by 18.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 115,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17,710 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lightning eMotors by 53.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46,383 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lightning eMotors by 506.3% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 106,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89,155 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Lightning eMotors during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. 29.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightning eMotors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lightning eMotors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightning eMotors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.