Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) fell 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.79 and last traded at $5.79. 494,232 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 2,051,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

Several research firms have commented on DADA. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $12.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.25.

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a negative return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $377.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.58 million. Analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus Limited will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DADA. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the period. 18.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

