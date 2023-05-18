DAGCO Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

DAGCO Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

BATS NOBL traded up $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $91.25. The company had a trading volume of 542,307 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

