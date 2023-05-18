DAGCO Inc. Lowers Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

DAGCO Inc. cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 1.4% of DAGCO Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $696,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Gainplan LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 197,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,864,000 after purchasing an additional 29,206 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $142.42. The company had a trading volume of 465,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,360,766. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $155.71. The firm has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.74.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

