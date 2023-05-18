David Day Sells 16,066 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) CFO David Day sold 16,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $174,798.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 463,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,037,712. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

MGNI stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,661,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,859. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Magnite, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.23.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $130.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.90 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 31.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Magnite during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Magnite by 391.9% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Magnite by 7,927.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Magnite during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Magnite during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGNI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Magnite to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Magnite has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.22.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

