David Day Sells 16,066 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) CFO David Day sold 16,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $174,798.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 463,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,037,712. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Magnite Stock Up 7.5 %
MGNI stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,661,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,859. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Magnite, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.23.
Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $130.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.90 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 31.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.
MGNI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Magnite to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Magnite has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.22.
Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.
