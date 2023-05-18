DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
DAVIDsTEA Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of DTEA traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.45. 35,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,487. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.75. DAVIDsTEA has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $2.70.
DAVIDsTEA Company Profile
