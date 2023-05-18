DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

DAVIDsTEA Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of DTEA traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.45. 35,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,487. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.75. DAVIDsTEA has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $2.70.

DAVIDsTEA Company Profile

DAVIDsTEA, Inc operates as a beverage company. It offers a selection of loose-leaf teas, pre packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, food, and accessories through its stores. The firm operates through the Canada and U.S. segments. The company was founded by Herschel H. Segal and David Segal on April 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.

