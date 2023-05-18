DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

DBVT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.67.

DBV Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DBVT traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.93. The company had a trading volume of 18,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,638. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.50. DBV Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $3.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DBV Technologies ( NASDAQ:DBVT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23). The business had revenue of ($1.30) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million. DBV Technologies had a negative return on equity of 48.25% and a negative net margin of 778.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that DBV Technologies will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in DBV Technologies during the third quarter worth $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in DBV Technologies during the second quarter worth $49,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in DBV Technologies during the third quarter worth $36,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in DBV Technologies by 243.7% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 21,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in DBV Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

