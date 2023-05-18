Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Acquired by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 66.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,994 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,121 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $155,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DECK. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 118 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total value of $1,028,190.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,188,650.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total value of $1,028,190.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,188,650.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total transaction of $14,414,082.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at $36,981,059.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on DECK. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $466.54.

Shares of DECK traded up $4.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $475.23. 128,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,456. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $459.85 and its 200 day moving average is $416.72. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $212.93 and a 1-year high of $503.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.