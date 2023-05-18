Deere & Company (DE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $8.50 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Deere & Company to post $31 EPS for the current fiscal year and $32 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of DE stock opened at $368.07 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The company has a market capitalization of $109.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $386.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $410.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.55%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $457.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,500,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,473,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.